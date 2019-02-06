50 to 70 percent of North Scott high school students using JUULs

The sales of JUUL e-cigarettes has skyrocketed, posing danger to youth. That’s according to the CDC. School administrators at North Scott High school are now battling the growing number of students using JUULs.

“The JUULing craze is really across every demographic,” said Aaron Schwartz, North Scott High School Assistant Principal. “There isn't a typical kid that seems to fall into that category,”

If you step inside North Scott High School in Eldridge. You are bound to find a student with a JUUL.

“Multiple reports a week of it because it is so easy to conceal they are so small,” said Schwartz.

The device that looks like a flash drive is easily hidden. Instead of it storing computer files it holds nicotine.

“Huge concern because JUULs are so new. The information about what it is and what it can do to your body is unknown,” said Schwartz.

The rise of the e-cigarette is the latest battle school administrators are facing. Schwartz says 50 to 70 percent of the student body is using or has tried it.