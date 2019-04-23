$50,000 worth of light fixtures, furniture taken from Dubuque home

Officials in Dubuque County are asking for the community's help after multiple items were taken from a home on the south side of Dubuque.

The sheriff's office told TV6's sister station, KCRG, that the loss totaled to be about $50,000.

Some of those items were in boxes.

Officials say the pictures that are included in the Facebook post below are the same, if not similar, to the ones that were taken.

If you have any information on possible suspects please contact Investigator Amanda Potter 563-587-3856 or Captain Dale Snyder 563-589-4402.