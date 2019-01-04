Government shutdown could impact tax refunds

"Just a lot of worry, a lot of heartache. A lot of people count on these refunds," Jeff Olsen, Tax Partner Berndt CPA, said.

Cropped Photo: Ken Teegardin / CC BY-SA 2.0

As the government remains closed, worry spreads about what this means for us, the taxpayers. The IRS cannot process taxes if the government is still shut down; which means you may not see your tax refund as soon as previous years.

The IRS already planned to start processing taxes in mid-January, so there is a possibility that if the shutdown ends soon taxes will not be impacted.

However, in the case that it does remain closed, Olsen said people should continue to file taxes as if everything is normal. But, be prepared to adjust your budget accordingly if you have to wait for a refund.

"Because if they're counting this, there's not really much we can tell them other than accept we understand it's difficult and stuff like that, but we'd recommend they still file the returns and that way they would still get a refund as soon as possible," Olsen said.

Local IRS buildings continue to remain closed, some employees are still furloughed and no appointments can be made either while the government is closed.

"All we have to do is wait and hope this ends soon," Olsen said.