Latest scam targets Apple device users

Apple device users are being targeted in the latest phishing scam, according to AppleInsider.

The incoming call is disguised as a real Apple support phone number.

Scam victims reported receiving a message from a robodialer, saying their online ID had been compromised.

They were then asked to respond to a "1-866" number in order to speak to an Apple representative regarding their online ID.

The incoming call is shown as "Apple Inc." and the number as 1-800-MY-APPLE, just like AppleCare, when checking the iOS Phone app.

Like most phishing scams, the objective is likely to trick people into handing over their personal information and for scammers to receive a direct payment for a non-existent service.

These scammers should be easily recognized since Apple does not directly call its device users.