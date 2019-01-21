CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom scares off suspected robbers with a gun

A mom armed with a gun scared off a group of criminals who broke into her daughter's Pueblo, Colorado home on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police released pictures of some of the suspects.

The group of armed teens busted through the back door of the home at about 2:30 p.m. The neighborhood is near an elementary school. That school was placed on lockdown, and students were held an extra half hour while police searched for the suspects.

According to police, the teen suspects arrived at the victim's home in a stolen car, broke in and took several items including a gun, jewelry and keys to the homeowner's car.

Surveillance footage shared with Gray-TV affiliate KKTV shows the criminals in the act armed with guns. One of them was even seen looking in the fridge. While they were rummaging through the house you can see the robbers gather at the front window. They noticed a woman coming toward the house.

That woman was the homeowner's mom. She noticed the door ajar.

"I ran back in here I got my pistol and that's when I walked across the street," the mom told KKTV.

She approached the house slowly, warning the criminals she had a gun.

"I'm glad I was warning them that I was coming in. This way they wouldn't surprise me," she said.

The suspects took off running out the back of the home.

You can see the woman, pistol in hand, and cautiously make her way into the home. You can also hear her shouting out verbal warnings.

"I wasn't afraid, I wasn't scared, I was maybe it had to have probably been adrenaline," she said.

One of the suspects, a 14 year old boy, was taken into custody. Now, investigators hope someone will know who the other two suspects are and where they are.

"You don't hurt my loved ones, you know, and without thinking and not even a second thought I just ran over," said the homeowner's mother.

The homeowner's sister helped police located her sister's stolen car about a mile away from the home.

If you have any information on this crime or who the suspects are please call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502.