Big League Chew to feature female on pouch for first time

For the first time, popular gum brand Big League Chew will feature a female player on the pouch.

For years, the shredded gum's signature pouch has featured a muscle-bound man, but the company says it's excited to introduce their newest character to the world.

Big League Chew tweeted Friday that their new softball-inspired pouch is available for online purchase.

"Big League Chew is bubble gum fun for everyone, which is why we are so excited to introduce our newest character to the world," said Rob Nelson, inventor of Big League Chew. "We often draw inspiration for future products from our dedicated fans and customers. Whether it is fun alternative name suggestions for our bubble gum flavors or new characters to feature, we hear you and we appreciate you. This new pouch is inspired by the girls who play hard and dream big. Welcome to the Big League Chew family."

According to VendingMarketWatch.com, the female player was created by Amanda MacFarlane, an accomplished freelance character designer and daughter of former Major League shortstop Bobby Bonner.

If you want one of the new pouches now, you can head over to Big League Chew's website and order. The softball-inspired pouches will hit retailers in February.

Since 1977, Big League Chew has sold more than 800 million pouches of its flavorful, shredded gum.

