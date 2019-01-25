Boy wins science fair proving Tom Brady's a cheater

You can use science to explore the wonders of the universe, illuminate our world and advance the whole of human knowledge.

Or you can use it to prove Tom Brady's a cheater.

The website NFL Draft Diamonds reported this week that Ace Davis, a 10-year-old in Kentucky, won his science fair last week with the project, "Is Tom Brady a Cheater?"

The answer, it turns out, is yes. Science says so.

Ace's dad Christopher Davis posted pictures to Facebook that outline the project with the caption "Hater level: 100."

Ace's hypothesis: "Through various testing measures of different weights (PSI - pounds per square inch) of footballs, we should find that underinflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game."

His test results show he and his family members throwing longer and longer passes with lighter and lighter footballs.

He concludes: "Tom Brady is indeed a cheater."

Brady and the Patriots were accused of deliberately deflating footballs to gain an advantage in the 2015 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Patriots won, in an episode that came to be known as "Deflategate."

An investigation commissioned by the NFL, the Wells Report, ultimately implicated the Patriots in that it could not identify "a set of credible environmental or physical factors that completely accounts for the additional loss in air pressure exhibited by the Patriots game balls as compared to the loss in air pressure exhibited by the Colts game balls."

Brady eventually served a four-game suspension and the Patriots were penalized as a team.

Ace, himself a quarterback, told the NFL Draft Diamonds site that he came up with his science project, "because I hate Tom Brady, he's been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught."

He told the site his project will now be entered into a statewide competition.

"I'm gonna win that too," he said.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in about a week and a half.

Ace isn't pulling his punches with his prediction for that game, either.

He said Brady would play "terrible" and throw three interceptions, predicting a 30-14 Rams victory.

