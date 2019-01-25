Inmate escaped prison by hiding in furniture trailer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama officials say an inmate serving a life sentence for human trafficking escaped by hiding inside a trailer used to transport furniture made at the prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Friday issued more details about the escape and search for 30-year-old Corey Aris Davis, who escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Department spokesman Bob Horton wrote in a statement that Davis hid inside the trailer while he was working in the prison furniture plant. The trailer left around noon Wednesday for a prison industries facility in Montgomery.

Prison officials believe three inmates helped Davis escape. Investigators are trying to determine how Davis got in the trailer and why he was not reported missing until Wednesday night.

Investigators believe Davis has left the Montgomery area.