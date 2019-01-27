21-year-old wanted for slaying of parents, 3 others in Louisiana

Five people are dead in two different parishes in Louisiana and a search is underway for a suspected gunman who is believed to be armed and dangerous, WAFB reported.

Dakota Theriot was being sought on first-degree murder and other charges. (Source: Livingston Parish Police)

Three people were found dead inside of a mobile home in Livingston Parish Saturday morning. They were identified as Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20.

Two more people were found dead inside their home in Gonzales, located in neighboring Ascension Parish. They were identified as husband and wife Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50 years old.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dakota Theriot, 21.

"This is probably one of the worst domestic violence [incidents] I've seen in quite a while," Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a press conference Saturday afternoon. "For a young man to walk into a bedroom and kill his mother and his father, and then kill friends in Livingston that he had a connection with."

According to Webre, Keith Theriot was still alive when they arrived on scene, and before he died, he told investigators that his son was the shooter.

Authorities believe the shootings stemmed from a "boyfriend [and] girlfriend type of dispute."

At around 9 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to a trailer park on Courtney Road between Arnold and N. Corbin roads in reference to a homicide. It was there that the Ernests were found shot and killed.

Charlenne Bordelon, who lives near the Ernest home, told The Advocate newspaper that Summer Ernest was dating the suspect. She says the suspect had recently moved in to the Ernest home.

The same neighbor told WAFB reporter Carmen Farrish that two small children were inside the Ernest home when the murders unfolded and were not harmed. Bordelon says the two children ran to her home for help. The oldest of the children, a girl believes is around seven years old, told her about the killings. Bordelon said she called 911 and then tried to comfort the children.

Shortly after, authorities in Ascension Parish said detectives began investigating a deadly shooting at a residence near Churchpoint Road and Guitrea Road in Gonzales, where Elizabeth Theriot was found dead in her bedroom and her husband was in critical condition. Just after 2 p.m., officials confirmed that Keith Theriot had died from his injuries.

The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appears to belong to Theriot shared a post in June saying "wish i could clear my mind jus for one day" (sic) with a sad face emoji.

In May, he shared a post saying "If you have a problem with me, tell me. Not everyone else."

Another shared post says, "I don't care what people say about me I know who I am and I don't have to prove anything to anyone," the Associated Press reported.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre addresses media on multi-parish shooting spree

Webre said that Theriot is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.

Authorities believe that Theriot has since fled the state and may be headed east toward Mississippi. He's believed to be driving a gray and silver 2004 Dodge pickup truck with the license plate number C583809.

If you have any information on Theriot's whereabouts or if you believe you've seen a truck matching the description, dial 911 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

