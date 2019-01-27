HUD gives out nearly $2-billion to help the homeless

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- While Congress remains divided over a wall, the administration pumps almost two billion dollars into getting roofs over the heads of the country's neediest people.
That's cash for nearly six thousand programs across the country dedicated to sheltering and assisting the homeless. The latest government data suggest there are more than half a million homeless people in the U.S., up ever so slightly from last year.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said the goal is not just to provide a hand out, but a hand up.
"We are seeing progress, in lots of different areas. With housing prices going up the way they are, rents going up the way they are, being able to tread water is pretty good," he said. "But, we're not satisfied with that, we're working extremely hard, utilizing the programs that are actually effective," he added, "we're not just interested in getting people in the door, we're interested in getting them out with positive exits."
The grants are identical to those given out last year and the funding is unaffected by the recently resolved shutdown as it comes from the previous year's budget.
More grants could be awarded soon now that the government is fully re-open. Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the total value and number of programs benefited by the grants.
Fiscal Year 2018 Continuum of Care Renewal Grants
State Number of Local Projects Amount
Alabama 40 $15,484,363
Alaska 20 $3,634,369
Arizona 77 $38,452,895
Arkansas 21 $3,956,717
California 694 $381,008,456
Colorado 54 $31,341,716
Connecticut 122 $43,628,283
Delaware 26 $7,744,927
DC 37 $19,430,515
Florida 250 $78,682,988
Georgia 153 $39,860,577
Guam 4 $737,479
Hawaii 22 $10,644,801
Idaho 22 $3,545,130
Illinois 325 $101,532,628
Indiana 82 $18,389,661
Iowa 37 $8,264,717
Kansas 33 $7,243,664
Kentucky 86 $18,801,323
Louisiana 116 $45,269,379
Maine 23 $12,273,012
Maryland 143 $49,681,949
Massachusetts 196 $71,495,747
Michigan 241 $68,570,285
Minnesota 178 $31,056,163
Mississippi 21 $4,316,027
Missouri 116 $31,916,171
Montana 11 $2,291,024
Nebraska 41 $8,610,228
Nevada 37 $14,902,963
New Hampshire 50 $6,877,888
New Jersey 203 $44,000,624
New Mexico 50 $9,735,643
New York 475 $196,623,135
North Carolina 115 $23,506,444
North Dakota 14 $1,678,467
Ohio 263 $90,955,320
Oklahoma 54 $8,271,911
Oregon 100 $35,692,741
Pennsylvania 438 $98,219,625
Puerto Rico 56 $18,107,265
Rhode Island 32 $6,050,330
South Carolina 46 $9,321,965
South Dakota 8 $1,259,941
Tennessee 103 $19,510,728
Texas 169 $85,893,525
Utah 43 $9,997,822
Vermont 15 $4,271,466
Virgin Islands 3 $164,698
Virginia 115 $28,665,160
Washington 153 $61,020,961
West Virginia 45 $7,923,382
Wisconsin 75 $22,302,547
Wyoming 3 $199,633
Total 5856 $1,963,019,378