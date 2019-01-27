HUD gives out nearly $2-billion to help the homeless

While Congress remains divided over a wall, the administration pumps almost two billion dollars into getting roofs over the heads of the country's neediest people.

That's cash for nearly six thousand programs across the country dedicated to sheltering and assisting the homeless. The latest government data suggest there are more than half a million homeless people in the U.S., up ever so slightly from last year.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said the goal is not just to provide a hand out, but a hand up.

"We are seeing progress, in lots of different areas. With housing prices going up the way they are, rents going up the way they are, being able to tread water is pretty good," he said. "But, we're not satisfied with that, we're working extremely hard, utilizing the programs that are actually effective," he added, "we're not just interested in getting people in the door, we're interested in getting them out with positive exits."

The grants are identical to those given out last year and the funding is unaffected by the recently resolved shutdown as it comes from the previous year's budget.

More grants could be awarded soon now that the government is fully re-open. Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the total value and number of programs benefited by the grants.

Fiscal Year 2018 Continuum of Care Renewal Grants

State Number of Local Projects Amount

Alabama 40 $15,484,363

Alaska 20 $3,634,369

Arizona 77 $38,452,895

Arkansas 21 $3,956,717

California 694 $381,008,456

Colorado 54 $31,341,716

Connecticut 122 $43,628,283

Delaware 26 $7,744,927

DC 37 $19,430,515

Florida 250 $78,682,988

Georgia 153 $39,860,577

Guam 4 $737,479

Hawaii 22 $10,644,801

Idaho 22 $3,545,130

Illinois 325 $101,532,628

Indiana 82 $18,389,661

Iowa 37 $8,264,717

Kansas 33 $7,243,664

Kentucky 86 $18,801,323

Louisiana 116 $45,269,379

Maine 23 $12,273,012

Maryland 143 $49,681,949

Massachusetts 196 $71,495,747

Michigan 241 $68,570,285

Minnesota 178 $31,056,163

Mississippi 21 $4,316,027

Missouri 116 $31,916,171

Montana 11 $2,291,024

Nebraska 41 $8,610,228

Nevada 37 $14,902,963

New Hampshire 50 $6,877,888

New Jersey 203 $44,000,624

New Mexico 50 $9,735,643

New York 475 $196,623,135

North Carolina 115 $23,506,444

North Dakota 14 $1,678,467

Ohio 263 $90,955,320

Oklahoma 54 $8,271,911

Oregon 100 $35,692,741

Pennsylvania 438 $98,219,625

Puerto Rico 56 $18,107,265

Rhode Island 32 $6,050,330

South Carolina 46 $9,321,965

South Dakota 8 $1,259,941

Tennessee 103 $19,510,728

Texas 169 $85,893,525

Utah 43 $9,997,822

Vermont 15 $4,271,466

Virgin Islands 3 $164,698

Virginia 115 $28,665,160

Washington 153 $61,020,961

West Virginia 45 $7,923,382

Wisconsin 75 $22,302,547

Wyoming 3 $199,633

Total 5856 $1,963,019,378