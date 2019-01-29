Chick-fil-A is selling heart-shaped Chick-n-Minis boxes so cancel your fancy Valentine's Day plans

For all of your valentines out there, listen up: take your significant other a box of Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis for Valentine's Day this year.

Why? Because long-stemmed roses and heart-shaped candy and fancy dinners are PLAYED OUT.

"If you're looking for something unique for that special someone in your life, swing by a participating Chick-fil-A to pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container," the fast food giant proclaimed. "Yes, that's right. Nuggets and Minis. In the shape of a heart."

The special trays began their season of love on Jan. 21.

If this doesn't get you a kiss on Valentine's Day, nothing will. You should at least get a hug or a firm handshake.

