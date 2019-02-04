'The Young and the Restless' actor Kristoff St. John dies

Actor Kristoff St. John, who starred on "The Young and the Restless," has died at the age of 52, according to news reports.

Mark Geragos, his attorney, confirmed the death Monday to USA Today.

Entertainment Weekly reported in October 2017 that St. John took a leave of absence to undergo psychiatric treatment, and he had been open about battling depression since losing his son in an apparent suicide. Julian St. John died in 2014, at the age of 24, while in a mental health facility.

St. John had played the character of Neil Winters on the daytime soap opera since 1991. He was nominated nine times for a Daytime Emmy Award, and he won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

