New 'Toy Story 4' teaser airs after the Super Bowl

Tom Hanks tweeted photo of his final recording session as Sheriff Woody last week, so we knew a new look at "Toy Story 4" couldn't be too far behind.

Disney released another teaser for the fourth installment in the series right after Super Bowl LIII.

If you ever wondered what happened to Bo Peep, Woody's romantic interest in the first film, the new film will help fill in the gaps.

The doll saw a diminished role in the second installment and only had a non-speaking cameo in the third.

This time around, she will be a central player and it is up to Woody and Buzz Lightyear to convince her to rejoin the old gang.

In the new teaser, Woody and Bo are waiting for Buzz to meet them, but he's revealed to be trapped as a prize in a carnival game. The neighboring toys are less than welling to help him escape his predicament.

Annie Potts will voice Bo Peep.

Tim Allen, of course, will voice Buzz.

All of our other favorite toys will return, including Jessie, Slinky Dog, Rex, Hamm, Barbie, the aliens, Trixie and the Potato Heads.

Keanu Reeves has an unspecified role.

"Toy Story 4" will hit theaters on June 21.

