Costco sells a wedding cake made of 5 tiers of cheese, and it's what dreams are made of

Maybe you have a wedding coming up, and maybe you're not a cake fan. But maybe, just maybe, cheese is your heart's desire.

If this sounds like you, Costco has got you covered. If you have $439.99.

According to Costco's website, the Cheese Lover Celebration Cake is made out of five tiers of different, but equally delicious, types of cheese.

READ MORE: Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake

Here is what the "cake" is made out of from the bottom up:

Eight pounds of Red Leicester, which is similar to an English Cheddar. It has a sweet, medium-strong flavor and a crumbly texture. Seven pounds of Danish Blue. This cheese is subtle and tangy with a mild bleu cheese flavor and a crumbly texture. Five pounds of Murcia al Vino, a drunken goat cheese. Three pounds of Tuscan Sheep's Cheese. This cheese has a smooth rind with a slightly sharp, nutty taste. 17 ounces of Brillat Savarian Triple Cream Brie, a soft cheese with a velvety texture and creamy flavor.

All you have to do to finish off the masterpiece of cheese from around the world is add whatever decorations you want, as they are not included when Costco ships the cheese to your house.

The best part is, you don't have to use this cake for a wedding. Order it for any formal event, or maybe just your next Super Bowl party.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.