Mother accused of burning 1-year-old daughter with hot bathtub water, biting her

The mother of a 1-year-old girl is charged with assault after allegedly telling police she had been rough with the child multiple times, including burning the girl with hot water and biting her.

Brandy Gentzler, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The mother was questioned by police Jan. 28 after officers were notified of suspected physical abuse, according to an affidavit obtained by the York Daily Record.

A nurse reported the possible abuse after Gentzler took the girl to a hospital Jan. 1 for treatment of second-degree burns. The 1-year-old also had healed fractures on a rib, her right elbow and her collarbone in addition to a bite mark on her hand, according to the nurse.

In the interview, Gentzler allegedly admitted she had been rough with the 1-year-old and described several incidents.

The girl sustained the burns after Genztler held her face under hot water, according to charging documents obtained by WHTM. The mother said the 1-year-old was screaming in the bathtub because she hates the feel of water, so she allegedly forced her under the faucet multiple times.

"Please shut up. Are you going to shut up yet?" she allegedly said.

According to the complaint, Gentzler removed her daughter from the water when she realized the girl's face was turning red. When the mother held the girl against her chest, a piece of skin from her face peeled off onto Gentzler's sweatshirt, WHTM reports.

Genztler also allegedly said that on another occasion, she bit the 1-year-old after the girl bit her finger in order to teach her that biting hurts.

The mother reportedly admitted to having been rough with the girl because she often cries and "wants attention all the time," according to WPMT.

Genztler was arraigned on charges Monday and placed in jail on a $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

