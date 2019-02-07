Dirty Dancing returning to theaters in time for Valentine's Day

Get ready to have the time of your life. Again.

The 1987 classic, Dirty Dancing, is returning to theaters across the U.S. at your local Regal Theater.

Now, while you've been humming the classic song after reading the first sentence of this story, you're probably aware of the plot: girl goes on vacation in the 1950s Catskills. Girl meets boy. Boy is bad -- at least according to 1950s tropes and the fact that he always wears black. Girl dances with bad boy. Bad boy and good girl have awesome dance number at the end.

Ready to time travel back to the 50s via an 80s movie? Visit Fathom's website to purchase tickets. Enter your zip code to find times and locations near you.