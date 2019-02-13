Prepare yourselves, parents: Frozen 2 has a teaser trailer

A cold wind breezes through the world. The gentle sound of a song that you probably haven't heard in a bit starts softly, then gets louder as it approaches.

By the time you realize what the song is, it's far too late. It's in your head. And it's back.

"Let it go. Let it go. Can't hold it back anymore..."

You jump from your chair. If you run, you have enough time to hide the kids before they realize what's going on. But the song -- a Pied Piper of a tune -- has already entranced them again.

The spell they are under can only be cured by one thing. A movie trailer.

The movie trailer? Frozen 2. The trailer was released Wednesday morning and already has kids conjuring up their stuffed Olafs and singing Elsa dolls.

Parents, you have until November. Consider this your warning before Disney releases another catchy song.