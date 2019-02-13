Bathroom warning mistaken for bomb threat at Kansas Home Depot

A report of a bomb threat at a Wichita Home Depot store turned out to be more of a warning for other customers in the restroom.

Sedgwick County Communications released a 911 call in which the caller states that someone may have a bomb at the store.

"We just had a customer here made what may have been a bomb threat," said the caller. "He said, uh, somebody told me there's a bomb in here and you need to leave the building. He said it three times."

Police went out to the Home Depot at K-96 and Woodlawn to investigate.

Someone there told staff they overheard the threat in the store's restroom.

Police did some investigating and learned the "bomb threat" came from a man in a bathroom stall warning others about the severity of his need to use the restroom.

"You all need to get out of here because I'm fixin' to blow it up."

One witness said he laughed at the remark and took it as a joke.

Once police tracked the man down it became clear it was all a misunderstanding.