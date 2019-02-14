Shelter: Recovery may not be option for dog set on fire

Officials at a Virginia animal shelter say "recovery may not be an option" for a dog found set on fire.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond Animal Care and Control announced Wednesday its treatment plans are changing for the male brindle pit bull named Tommie. The shelter says Tommie was tied to a pole in a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire Sunday.

He was initially believed to have burns covering about half his body. The shelter says he actually has burns covering nearly his entire body, and they've gotten worse. The shelter says Tommie's pain "is being managed" and they'll be consulting veterinary staff on possible options.

According to WWBT in Richmond, Tommie is on a catheter, and his injuries are obstructing even basic functions.

"He doesn't want to eat because the inside of his mouth is burned so severely," Chipps Peters of RACC said. "This one just sort of takes it to a different level of cruelty. There's just such an evil component to it that's so senseless."

More than $10,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the suspect in Tommie's abuse. Witnesses said a man wearing multiple layers of pants was seen running from the area towards Belvidere Street.

RACC says it has received so many donations, that Tommie's vet bills may be covered in full, but that any sort of donation is still welcome for the thousands of other animals that need treatment. Any donations received for Tommie that are beyond what is needed for his care will go toward other emergency cases. You can donate to the shelter here.

Because of the cruelty shown to Tommie and so many other animals, Senator Bill DeSteph has sponsored legislation to make the penalty harsher for animal cruelty cases. As state law stands right now, a person is only charged with a felony if a dog or cat dies as a direct result of cruelty. If the animal lives, it's a misdemeanor.

"I don't think the outcome should matter on this, if you beat or torture a dog its a heinous act, and it leads to other heinous acts which should be a felony," DeSteph said.

DeSteph says the legislation has passed in the Senate, and is expected to be voted on again later in the week.

