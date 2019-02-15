3 middle school boys get flowers for every girl at school on Valentine's Day

"Will you be mine?"

Valentine's Day was special for every girl at Summit Middle School thanks to three boys who didn't want anyone left out.

Tristan Valentine, Kyan Rice and Lincoln Holmes anted up hundreds of dollars to purchase flowers for all 270 girls and 70 female staff members at the school.

"We wanted every girl to feel important and special on Valentine's Day," the appropriately-named Valentine told KMBC. "We worked hard to make sure it was going to be a surprise to everybody. I only told a few friends, and the girls seemed surprised and happy."

The trio surprised the girls when they came into school Thursday morning.

"We told them 'Happy Valentine's Day' and gave them a flower."

Principal Sarah Guerrero said their gesture boosted school morale.

"I got chills seeing it happen," Guerrero told the station. "The ladies were so excited. It gives them something to look up to and feel good about themselves."

Nice work, gentlemen.

