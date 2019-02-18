Gunman killed, five people wounded in New Orleans police shootout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were injured and a gunman fatally wounded during a shootout in downtown New Orleans Sunday night (Feb. 17), according to New Orleans police.

New Orleans EMS spokesman Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said four people were shot around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place. All four victims were brought to University Medical Center in critical condition, Fourcade said. A fifth person who was not shot was also brought to the hospital to be treated for abrasions.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson later said a total of six people were shot, including the suspect. As of 10 p.m., four of the shooting victims were listed in stable condition and one in critical condition, according to Ferguson.

Fourcade said one of the shooting victims was 17-years-old.

According to Ferguson, officers spotted a person of interest near the intersection of Canal and Elk streets just after 6:45 p.m. who they believed to be involved with two armed robberies last week. When the uniformed officers attempted to question the person, the suspect took out a gun and started firing at them. An officer and detective returned fire, sparking a shootout during which five innocent bystanders were struck while waiting at a bus stop nearby.

NOPD initial reports say the officers who first approached the suspect were unable to return gunfire.

According to the initial report from NOPD, additional officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

A foot pursuit ended in front of Tulane Medical Center where the suspect attempted to hide from police in a bush, according to the report.

According to the initial report, officers instructed the suspect to come out from behind the bush when the suspect fired more gunshots.

NOPD's initial report said that is when officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect later died from wounds sustained durin gthe gunfire.

The initial report says four bystanders were struck, and a fifth bystander suffered non-gunshot wound abrasions.

As of Sunday night, Ferguson said investigators did not know if the victims were struck by the suspect's fire or the officers.

A joint investigation between the Louisiana State Police Department and NOPD was still in progress Sunday night, and Ferguson said the FBI and independent police monitor were aware of the situation and also investigating. The officers involved in the shooting will be put on "desk duty" until the process is completed, which Ferguson said is standard procedure.

No officers were injured by the gunfire, but Cunningham said a Louisiana State Police trooper was involved in a wreck on Napoleon Avenue near Baronne Street while en route to the scene. The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash, according to Cunningham.

Two NOPD officers and one state trooper were involved in the shootout, Ferguson said.

Officials did not release the suspect's name Sunday night.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell was on the scene Sunday night and her thoughts were with the innocent victims caught in the crossfires and with the RTA driver, who she said was not struck but was, "shaken up, big time."

"It was a pretty tumultuous weekend," Cantrell said, referencing the multiple shootings reported throughout the city over the last few days.

With Mardi Gras quickly approaching, Cantrell acknowledged the concerns people may have, but reassured visitors that New Orleans police are "the worlds best," when it comes to crowd control and managing major events.

"We're going to do what we do best, in terms of hosting these large-scale events," Cantrell said. "So we're prepared, but these things do happen and we are going to do everything we can possible to prevent them from happening in the future."

Ferguson said he and the department want to "express our sorrow," for the innocent bystanders who were harmed, but stressed that officers responded in "the way they were trained to do," and did not fire their weapons until they were fired upon.

"This is something we have to do, and it's something these officers are going to have to live with, but they're trained to do this, and we're going to continue to do what we do best," Ferguson said.

The investigation temporarily shut down RTA service in the area, according to transit officials. Until police clears the area, inbound streetcar service will stop at Liberty and Canal, all inbound westbank buses will cut back at Common and Loyola and the Loyola streetcar line will be suspended going inbound towards Elysian Fields.

While police were investigating the shooting in the CBD, a homicide was reported in New Orleans East. Few details were immediately available, but NOPD confirmed the shooting just after 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Almonaster Boulevard.

A fatal shooting was reported in New Orleans East while the scene in the CBD was still active. Hours earlier, one person was killed in a double shooting in Central City. The other victim was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

