Spicy snacks causing concern for children's health

Doctors are alerting parents about spicy snacks like Flaming Hot Cheetos that can land kids in the emergency room.

Doctors have reportedly treated a number of patients ranging in age from 3 to 7 for a number of issues.

Doctor Laos of Saint David's Children's Hospital says the spicy snack could be doing serious harm to your kid's digestive system, sometimes leading to gastritis or ulcers.

Parents often don't realize that the hot snacks are the culprit behind their children's belly aches and pains.

Doctors say it's important for parents to keep an eye out for signs of stomach pains in their kids.

