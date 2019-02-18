Bettendorf man gets nearly three thousand dollar towing bill

A Bettendorf man got a nearly three thousand dollar bill when his car slipped off the road and had to be towed during last week's ice storm.

“There was a lot of ice and snow build up and my tires were stuck,” said Nicholas Copeland.

I-74 near the John Deere Exit was where Nicholas Copeland says his car slid off the road last Monday. He says he feels this is something that could have happened to anyone and he was hoping he would drive back the way his car went in and unfortunately that's not what happened.

“Over three thousand dollar bill to get my truck and tow it out of this area. Pretty ridiculous,” said Copeland.

Copeland says on Monday when the incident happened. A Moline officer came to help him and he told police he would return on Wednesday to take care of the road, but his coworker called him Wednesday morning saying the truck was gone. He called police to later find out the truck was towed by Hodge’s Towing and Repairs based in Geneseo. When he called to ask for the bill, he was blown away.

“Shocked to find out they were charging me over three thousand dollars,” said Copeland.

TV6 called Hodge's Towing. They say Illinois State Police called them. They found the pickup truck was in between two guard rails and the closest opening was 250 ft. away. They felt the safest and easiest way to recover the truck was to use a heavy duty rotator to pull it out. Using that crane cost $654.50 per hour. They also charged Copeland for other things, like mileage. That’s why the bill came to $ 2,845.19.

“Talked to my insurance company and they're not going to cover it. I only have liability on the vehicle,” said Copeland.

Copeland says he feels this isn't right.

“I’m sure nobody in the community would like to get stuck in ice or something and get three thousand dollar tow fee, money is tight,” said Copeland.

He’s currently talking to a lawyer to address this issue. The lesson here is if you need a tow, you may want to make the call yourself and ask how much it will cost.

Hodge’s Towing says they don't have to use the heavy duty recovery unit very often, but this isn't the first time that equipment has been necessary.

