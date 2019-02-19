Nature's Path Foods recalls more than 400,000 boxes of cereal

Nature's Path Foods is recalling hundreds of thousands of boxes of its children's gluten-free cereal because they may contain an "undeclared gluten," according to the USDA.

The voluntary recall is for more than 400,000 boxes in the EnviroKidz line - Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch.

"Making healthy, nutritious, organic food is our passion," said Arjan Stephens, executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Nature's Path. "This failure to meet the gluten-free standard our consumers expect and trust from us is a deep concern. We have reviewed and changed our internal practices to ensure our gluten-free cereals are not impacted in the future."

RECALL INFO:

EnviroKidz Choco Chimps: 10-ounce boxes with best before date of Aug. 27, 2019, and UPC 0 5844987024 1.

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch: 10-ounce boxes with best before date of Aug. 24, 2019, and Sept. 21, 2019, and UPC 0 58449 86002 0.

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch: 10-ounce boxes with best before date of Aug. 1, 2019, and UPC 0 5844987028 9.

