'They say I'm a walking miracle:' Teenager meets medical team that saved his life after 4-wheeler crash

A 16-year-old boy just met the medical team who saved his life after a 4-wheeler accident. When he was first brought to UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in November, Devyn Washington was told he had injuries most people wouldn't survive.

Washington is from Fort Collins, but made the trip to Colorado Springs Saturday to thank the team of doctors, nurses, and surgeons who saved his life in November.

"It's a miracle today to see him the way he is," said Dr. Allison Trop, the emergency physician who first cared for Washington when he was brought to the ER.

The 16-year-old was in Black Forest on Nov. 3, 2018 when he was thrown from a UTV. Washington says he doesn't remember much about the crash.

"It just happened like that, and I was on the ground," Washington said. "When it landed on me, I sliced my liver in half. I had internal bleeding in my lungs. I think I broke nine ribs."

Washington was rushed to UCHealth Memorial Hospital North where a medical team immediately started life-saving care, including emergency surgery.

"It became very apparent that he was near the edge," said trauma surgeon Greg Day. "His injury pattern is one that is typically not survivable."

Washington spent nearly one month in different hospitals. His doctors say no one could have predicted that he would be back to being the normal teenage kid he is today.

"I'm great," said Washington. "My road to recovery is a success. I'm grateful for everything that the doctors did and I thank them a lot. I'm starting baseball in the summer."