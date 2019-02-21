Netflix: What's coming and going in March

(Gray News) - Netflix will release new seasons of some of its original series, as well as new films with big-name stars, in March.
Season 3 for "Queer Eye" and Season 5B for "Arrested Development" arrive March 15, and "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3 is set to drop March 29.
"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, comes to the streaming service March 1. It's followed by Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac on March 13 in "Triple Frontier" and the Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner-led "The Highwaymen" on March 29.
Netflix's burgeoning podcast offerings now will include titles like "I'm Obsessed with This" and "The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends."
Check out the full list of arrivals and departures for the month below. Dates and titles subject to change.
PODCASTS
- Human Algorithm
- I'm Obsessed with This
- The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends
- You Can't Make This Up
Coming in March
- On My Block: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 1
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest - NETFLIX FILM
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Losers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- River's Edge - NETFLIX FILM
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - NETFLIX FILM
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter's Bone
- Your Son - NETFLIX FILM
Available March 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 3
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 5
- Disney's Christopher Robin
Available March 6
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 7
- Doubt
- The Order - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 8
- After Life - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Immortals - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Juanita - NETFLIX FILM
- Lady J - NETFLIX FILM
- Shadow - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - NETFLIX FILM
Available March 12
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 13
- Triple Frontier - NETFLIX FILM
Available March 15
- A Separation
- Arrested Development: Season 5B - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Burn Out - NETFLIX FILM
- Dry Martina - NETFLIX FILM
- Girl - NETFLIX FILM
- If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Las mu?ecas de la mafia: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Death & Robots - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paskal - NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Robozuna: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lives of Others
- Turn Up Charlie - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 16
- Green Door - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 19
- Amy Schumer Growing - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 21
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 22
- Carlo & Malik - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charlie's Colorforms City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Delhi Crime - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mirage - NETFLIX FILM
- Most Beautiful Thing - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selling Sunset - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dirt - NETFLIX FILM
Available March 26
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 28
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 29
- 15 August - NETFLIX FILM
- Bayoneta - NETFLIX FILM
- Osmosis - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Highwaymen - NETFLIX FILM
- The Legend of Cocaine Island - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Traitors - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Available March 30
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Available March 31
- El sabor de las margaritas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Burial of Kojo
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving March 1
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game - Director's Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
Leaving March 2
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving March 3
- Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving March 4
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Leaving March 5
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving March 8
- Click
Leaving March 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
Leaving March 18
- Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Leaving March 31
- Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
