Netflix: What's coming and going in March

Netflix will release new seasons of some of its original series, as well as new films with big-name stars, in March.

Season 3 for "Queer Eye" and Season 5B for "Arrested Development" arrive March 15, and "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3 is set to drop March 29.

"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, comes to the streaming service March 1. It's followed by Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac on March 13 in "Triple Frontier" and the Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner-led "The Highwaymen" on March 29.

Netflix's burgeoning podcast offerings now will include titles like "I'm Obsessed with This" and "The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends."

Check out the full list of arrivals and departures for the month below. Dates and titles subject to change.

PODCASTS



Human Algorithm

I'm Obsessed with This

The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends

You Can't Make This Up

Coming in March

On My Block: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest - NETFLIX FILM

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Losers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

River's Edge - NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son - NETFLIX FILM

Available March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

Available March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 7

Doubt

The Order - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 8

After Life - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Juanita - NETFLIX FILM

Lady J - NETFLIX FILM

Shadow - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - NETFLIX FILM

Available March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 13

Triple Frontier - NETFLIX FILM

Available March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5B - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out - NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina - NETFLIX FILM

Girl - NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn't Met You-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las mu?ecas de la mafia: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Death & Robots - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal - NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robozuna: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 16

Green Door - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 19

Amy Schumer Growing - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 22

Carlo & Malik - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charlie's Colorforms City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delhi Crime - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mirage - NETFLIX FILM

Most Beautiful Thing - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selling Sunset - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dirt - NETFLIX FILM

Available March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 29

15 August - NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta - NETFLIX FILM

Osmosis - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Highwaymen - NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Traitors - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Available March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Available March 31

El sabor de las margaritas - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game - Director's Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Leaving March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8

Click

Leaving March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

