3,000 Turkey fryers recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 3,000 Academy Sports + Outdoors turkey fryers due to possible fire hazard.

The turkey fryer spout could leak oil, posing the fire hazard, says CPSC.

CPSC says the affected product is called "Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg turkey fryers." The item number is 157826 and is located on a label on one of the four legs.

No injuries or property damage has been reported, CPSC says. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg and return it to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a full refund and a $50 Academy gift card.

The fryer is sold online and in store. See the full report HERE.

