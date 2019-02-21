Samsung's new foldable phone costs $1,980

The folks at Samsung announced their first foldable smartphone Tuesday. It's called the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung reveals key specs for its upcoming foldable smartphone; from phone to tablet

It's a 4.6 inch-smartphone that can open up into a 7.3-inch tablet. It hits stores on April 26 and starts at $1,980.

"We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone," DJ Koh of Samsung Mobile said.

The most-striking feature may be the phone's bendable screen. It folds in half and opens up flat with no seam in the middle.

"Ten years after the first Galaxy, we didn't just change the shape of the phone, we changed the shape of tomorrow," Samsung trumpeted.

The Fold essentially gives users the option of having both a smartphone and a tablet.

When the tablet portion is folded in half, operations shift to an outside display, making it look like your standard Android phone and not so bulky when it's time to text and make calls.

Features include:

A multi-active window, which allows the user to open three active apps simultaneously on the main display

Two batteries, one on each half of the phone

A fingerprint scanner on the side, where Samsung says the thumb naturally rests

The Galaxy Fold will be available through AT&T and T-Mobile. If you're on Sprint, Verizon or any of the smaller carriers, you're out of luck for now.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.