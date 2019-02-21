Chris Hemsworth to star as Hulk Hogan in biopic

Actor Chris Hemsworth has been tabbed to play wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. WWE also made an announcement on the film.

The movie will follow Hulk Hogan through his rise as a WWE (the-WWF) superstar in the 1980s.

The movie will reportedly premiere on Netflix.

Hemsworth is best known as his role as Thor in Marvel films.

Also attached to the movie are Hogan himself and former WCW mastermind Eric Bischoff.

There's no word on who could play some of Hogan's top nemeses, like The Iron Sheik, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, or Andre The Giant.

Todd Phillips of "The Hangover" fame is set to direct.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.