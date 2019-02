Walmart is helping parents out with a day of savings on popular baby products!

Specials will be available on a number of products, including car seats, pacifiers, sippy cups and more.

'Baby Savings Day' will take place on Saturday, Feb. 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Click here to view a full list of participating stores.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.