Son arrested in developer's mysterious dog leash death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Police say a teenager who told authorities he found his father unresponsive with a dog leash wrapped around his neck in their North Carolina home has been charged with killing the prominent real estate developer.

Police said Friday that 16-year-old Alexander Bishop has been charged with murder in the April 2018 death of 60-year-old William Bishop of Durham. The teen will be prosecuted as an adult in the death of Bishop, who had developed prominent real estate projects in Florida.

Bishop's 16-year-old son had told authorities he found his father in the basement of their home with a dog leash around his neck, unresponsive. The father died three days later in a hospital, and an autopsy found he had been strangled.

Alexander Bishop's attorney, Daniel Meier, didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.