Google Doodle celebrates 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's birthday

What a beaut! Google is ringing in the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin's birthday with a Doodle.

Google Doodle celebrates Steve Irwin's 57th birthday (Source: Google)

The search engine put together a slideshow of illustrations showing Irwin holding a crocodile, boating through a swamp with his dog, and hanging out with his wife Terri and kids Bindi and Robert.

"Today's Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist," wrote Irwin's wife Terri in a blog post for Google.

Irwin died in September 2006 when stingray barb went through his chest during filming for a documentary project.

Irwin would have been 57 on Friday, which also marks Australia's National Wildlife Day.

