A massive amount of cocaine was intercepted at the Port of Savannah.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the shipment that originated from Cartagena, Columbia last November, but just announced the findings on Friday, Feb. 22. It has an estimated street value over $19 million.

CBP officers say the 450 packages of cocaine weighing 1,157 pounds were hidden within a shipment of fresh pineapples.

