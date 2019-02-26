SC man buys $500 worth of Girl Scout cookies so girls could get out of the cold

A Greenville man is a hero to Girl Scouts in the Upstate, according to one woman's Facebook post.

Kayla Dillard, who manages the cookie sales for the troop her daughter is involved in, posted a photo of a nice guy, and obvious lover of Girl Scout cookies, in Greenville on Feb. 22. She said he initially bought seven boxes of cookies from the ladies of Troop #1574, but then came back with a surprise.

"Then he came back to the table and said 'pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold,'" Dillard wrote.

In all, Dillard said the unknown man spent $540 on cookies.

"What an amazing soul," Dillard wrote.

Dillard says she has no idea who the man is, but is thankful for his kindness.

"I do not know who the man is, but he has been tagged in the post several times," Dillard said. "I can't confirm his identity."

