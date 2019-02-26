High blood pressure medicine recalled due to NDEA impurity

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling one lot of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity (NDEA) found in finished product, according to the FDA.

N-nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA, is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification, says the FDA.

Here is the affected product: