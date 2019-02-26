Trolls tried to ruin 'Captain Marvel,' so Rotten Tomatoes disabled comments

If you want to leave a movie review on Rotten Tomatoes, you'll have to wait until it actually hits theaters from now on.

The review aggregation website announced Monday that it would be turning off the comment function until after a movie's release date.

Why?

Trolls.

"Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership," Rotten Tomatoes said in a press release. "We have decided that turning off this feature for now is the best course of action."

Despite the fact that it doesn't hit theaters until March 8, "Captain Marvel" had more than 8,000 audience reviews at one point. Yahoo reports many of them took issue with Brie Larson, who portrays Captain Marvel.

"As a white male i dont think Brie (Larson) would want me watching this movie," said user "Nigel B."

User "Sean D" added: "Was going to see this, but the trailers were disappointing. And I don't support anything that tries to weaponize the culture war and cause hatred and division. The MCU is going in a sad direction. Oh well, it was great while it lasted. 10 years is a good run."

Marvel experimented with a female hero sharing the marquee in 2018's "Ant-Man & The Wasp," but their DC Comics counterparts beat them to the punch with a female lead in 2017's "Wonder Woman."

A few bad apples have spoiled the pre-release fun, but Rotten Tomatoes said users will still have a chance to use their voice.

"Fans will still get to have their say: Once a movie is released, audiences can leave a user rating and comments as they always have," Rotten Tomatoes said.

Yahoo also pointed out similar cases of trolls hammering an unreleased movie with the all-female reboot of 2016?s "Ghostbusters" and 2017?s "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in which Kelly Marie Tran played a resistance fighter.

Trolls also attempted to attack Marvel's "Black Panther" last year due to a perceived bias against DC superhero films.

