11,000 fitness mini trampolines recalled due to injury hazard

JumpSport has recalled around 11,300 mini trampolines due to injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The trampoline's frame can forcefully hit the user, posing an injury hazard, CPSC says. JumpSport has received nine reports of injuries involving contact with the frame, including cuts, bruises, and dental/facial injuries.

The product is a half-fold fitness trampoline. Here are the affected trampolines:

230f 39?, half fold, straight legs

350f 39", half fold, arched legs

550f Pro 44?, half fold, arched legs

550fi 44?, half fold, arched legs

The trampolines are sold at Cotsco, JumpSports' website, and on Amazon.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and visit JumpSport's website to DOWNLOAD a new instructional manual and warning materials.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.