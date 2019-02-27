Netflix UK features 'The Notebook' with an alternate ending

The British and Irish version of Netflix is trying to contain a backlash after it hosted a version of "The Notebook" with an alternate ending.

The streaming service says that it did not edit the film, but instead was sent a copy that mistakenly included the different ending.

In the original ending, the story's romantic couple Allie and Noah are shown in their old age discussing their memories in a hospital room.

Allie remembers Noah is her husband, and has been throughout the whole film.

They are lying in bed holding hands, and Allie's nurse comes in and finds them both passed away.

The alternate version does not feature the pair dying together, outraging fans who cherished the romantic, emotional original.

Netflix UK & Ireland tweeted a response that said "we did not edit The Notebook" and "an alternative version exists and was supplied to us."

The company said it is "getting to the bottom of it ASAP."

"Apparently some films have more than one ending?!" the tweet added.

In the book by Nicholas Sparks that serves as the basis for the film, only Allie dies.

"The Notebook" will debut on American Netflix on March 1.

