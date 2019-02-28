New parents won't get a good night's sleep for at least 6 years, study says

Finally, science proves what parents have been feeling since the beginning of time, having a newborn absolutely messes up your sleep cycle.

Researchers in Germany surveyed 2,541 mothers and 2,118 fathers between 2008 to 2015 and found parents don't receive good consistent sleep until their child is at least six years old.

The study found most new moms reported losing at least one hour or more of sleep per night until their newborn was at least three months old.

The study also found the number one reason parents aren't getting a good night's sleep is because their kids aren't either.

Pediatric sleep experts at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis estimate nearly half of children have issues falling or staying asleep, even well past the age of 6. If your child is struggling with sleep, Dr Sarah Honaker PhD, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist, suggests rewarding your child with sleep passes.

She says to give your child three to five laminated passes, each one represents an allowed exit from bed. When your child wakes up the next morning reward them for each pass they still have, such as one pass equals a piece of candy or a special treat.

If it takes your child 45 minutes to fall asleep, and it's a pattern that's gone on for more than three months, Honaker says it's time to seek medical attention, for your child's health, and your own sanity.

