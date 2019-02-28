Standoff ends when police offer Florida man slice of pizza

When Pensacola police officers couldn't get Evan Charles McLemore to end Tuesday's standoff, they called in SWAT.

When they failed, negotiators turned to an unconventional approach.

The offered him a slice of Hungry Howie's pizza and it was over. He left the room that he had barricaded himself in for four hours and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

"Never underestimate the power of pizza with flavored crust. Yes, it's true. We ended a standoff with a barricaded suspect by delivering him a pizza," police said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "We cannot comment on the rumors about pineapple being on said pizza."

Police got a report of a possible battery at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tried to get him out, but he reportedly told them he had a gun to his head and was not going back to prison.

He was arrested for resisting an officer without violence. Investigators also learned McLemore had an outstanding warrant for aggravated stalking.

Earlier this month, his stepmother told police he sent harassing text messages. She said he had a knife to his grandmother's throat and had been abusive in the past.

He reportedly claimed his Nazi friends in prison would do violence on his behalf.

For the most part, his relatives ended communication with him after he tried to strangle one of them. Even so, police said McLemore continued texting relatives.

He reportedly wrote, "You f--- with me and I am not the one that's going to do anything but there's people that will."

Police also said he used lyrics from the Coldplay song "Fix You" when he said "Lights will guide you home and ignite your bones and I will try to fix you."

