Viral video shows Wisconsin farmers' creative fix for roof snow

The owners of Twin B Dairy in Edgar used traditional farm equipment and some ingenuity to clear the snow from the roofs of their farm buildings last week.

4th generation owner Adam Baumann tells NewsChannel 7 several buildings were at risk of collapsing from the heavy snow. Baumann, who owns the farm with his uncle and father, says two employees went onto a roof to shovel last Wednesday, but quickly realized there was too much snow.

"It wasn't going to work for two, three, four buildings," said Baumann.

So they put their heads together and came up with a fix. They attached a piece of soft pine wood to a large metal pole, which they then attached to the front of a loader tractor.

"We wanted to make a roof rake...but bigger," said Baumann.

Once they got the hang of it, it took them three to four hours to clear the snow from four large buildings. They also cleared some buildings for their neighbors.

Baumann posted a video of the operation on Facebook so he could share it with his family and friends, but it quickly went viral.

The video has been shared more than 1,300 times and has nearly 100,000 views.

