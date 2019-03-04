Boy, 4, loses hand trying to play with husky-breed dog

A 4-year-old boy was just trying to play with a couple of dogs when he reached through the holes in his backyard fence Sunday.

He wound up losing a hand.

Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook told KSTU a husky-breed dog bit his hand with such force, it became severed from his arm.

"He lost his hand from about this point down," Cook told local media while pointing above his own wrist.

His parents did their best to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived. The child ended up being airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City where he underwent surgery.

He's listed in stable condition.

Stacy Taft, a neighbor, witnessed the dog attack in horror.

"We've talked to the kids about still being cautious around other animals," Taft said. " Not all animals are always nice or they may feel threatened at some kind of action they might do."

A severed limb can be reattached, but that is not a likely option for the boy.

Authorities searched the area for hours, but could not find the his hand. They fear I was eaten by the dog.

Animal Control officers took the dogs and placed them in quarantine.

