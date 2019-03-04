Why did Larry the Alligator cross the road? No one asked him

THE VILLAGES, FL (Gray News) - Larry the Alligator pretty much does what he wants in the central Florida community he calls home.

Still, the bull gator attracted plenty of attention over the weekend when he took a stroll across a path in the Brownwood section of The Villages, a 55-plus community of about 75,000 people.

"That is huge! How long do you think he is?" someone can be heard asking on the video taken by Jacob Scher.

"He's got to be at least 12 feet," another person answered.

"Yeah, that's what I thought," the first person said.

Larry's such a big deal in The Villages that he has his own Facebook page.

"I'm back for your viewing pleasure!" says a post to the account that's credited to Larry. "Remember to not get too close ..."

No worries, Larry. We'll keep our distance.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.