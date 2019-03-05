Bull rider who trained Luke Perry describes actor's lasting impact on rodeo

Most associate Luke Perry with the hit 90s TV show "Beverly Hills, 90210." It's not the beaches in California, but instead the arenas in Texas many in the rodeo community feel the late actor should be remembered by.

Gary Leffew (left) with Luke Perry (right) in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Leffew)

As he was playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on 90210, trying his hand at movies, he decided to take on the role of legendary bull rider Lane Frost in the 1994 rodeo biopic "8 Seconds."

"I've had 18 world champions come through my school, and Luke was probably one of my best students," said Gary Leffew, a ProRodeo Hall of Fame bull rider. "A lot of guys want to ride bulls, but they never put in the work. He showed up every day, he did the work, he did everything I told him."

A self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Leffew didn't start riding bulls until 1963; first, he rode Harleys.

"My passion was motorcycles, I didn't get on a bull until I was almost 20," he said. "But after that, motorcycles wasn't where it was at anymore, it was bulls, and getting good enough to make a living at it."

A champion bull rider, Leffew made a living riding bulls for two decades.

"I rode most everybody's ranked bull one time or another, got thrown off everybody's ranked bull one time or another," he laughed. "I'm in three hall of fames and all that stuff, I had a great career, I was world champion and won 19 of the elite top 25 rodeos, and I still got the same teeth I started with."

Those credentials, mixed with a reputation for training some of the best bull riders in the world, led to calls from Hollywood.

In 1993, he was hired to teach Perry how to be a bull rider for the movie "8 Seconds," but there was a catch: he had to do it without live bulls.

"He might break a leg and they got $10 million invested, so they couldn't afford to let anything happen to him," said Leffew. "Since I couldn't put him on a bull to teach him, I had to teach him just through drills and visualization, and actors are so good at mimicking, that's why it was so easy to teach Luke."

Leffew said, like Perry, Oscar winning actor Cliff Robertson was also a good student.

"I taught Robertson years ago for a movie called J.W. Coop, he picked it up real quick, too," said Leffew.

To prepare for the filming of "8 Seconds," he said Perry would come train at his ranch in California, then he'd send him to Burbank for jumping horse lessons.

"Then he bought two horses and brought them to San Antonio, then I worked with him for three months down there while we was shooting the movie," he said.

Leffew said, on-set, he'd get about an hour to work with Perry doing horse drills and simulators, and he'd have him watch 20 minutes of Lane Frost's greatest rides every day.

"Just to absorb that into his subconscious so he'd draw on that once he got on, just try to get in the spirit of Lane Frost," said Leffew.

Nicknamed the "Bull Guru" - it's even his license plate - Leffew is known for his holistic training that uses positive thinking, role modeling, and visualization techniques to get the best out of bull riders.

"Riding is so much on the unconscious side of the mind," said Leffew. "I wasn't a very good teacher when I started, you just got to drop your ego and go figure out what you were doing (to win), because when you're riding on the unconscious side of the mind, it works at the speed of light and it processes a billion pieces of information per second, so to try to break that down on the side of your mind that works a second at a time, is a little tough."

Leffew said he felt Perry understood his teachings, and the proof came once filming was over and the actor could ride a bull for real.

"It was amazing what he was able to do, and it just kind of backed up the way I teach because I'm big on visualization and pretending you're someone else, role modeling, you're literally acting out a role when you get on as if you're somebody else, and pretty soon you become that person," said Leffew. "The very last thing I said to him when he got on that bull was 'you are not Luke Perry, you are Lane Frost.'"

The day after the movie wrapped, Leffew says they took Perry to ride a bull in Burney, Texas, and he nailed it.

"I was sweating bullets, I was really amazed, I was hoping he'd go three or four good jumps, but I didn't think he'd finish the way he did," said Leffew. "He did everything identical to Lane Frost including riding the bull and making a beautiful ride, stepped off perfectly on his feet - which is hard for a lot of guys to do, even seasoned pros - did that little signature wave of Lane Frosts, and people went crazy!"

Leffew said it was almost like Lane's spirit took over and guided Perry.

"You would have thought Lane Frost came out of the grave and rode the bull for him, it was that incredible," said Leffew. "Everyone was blown away because everybody told me 'no way is this actor going to be able to stay on a bull.'"

Prior to Perry's first real bull ride, Leffew said he'd been getting pressure from producers and the director, but he knew the actor would perform because he was a hard worker.

"He was a great guy, but he also had an incredible work ethic, and he really wanted that part," said Leffew. "When I first met him, he just wanted to do the best job he could to honor the late, great Lane Frost and his memory."

Even after filming, even after his initial ride, Perry didn't give up on bull riding.

"He came to a 'bull riders only' in Anaheim maybe three months later, said, 'You got anything I can get on?' so at half-time, we ran a bull in," said Leffew. "We didn't have no easy ones, he was at the pro level and he rode him, would have been about 83 points had he been in the contest."

Leffew said their friendship formed during "8 Seconds" carried over for years.

"I'd have this party every year in Las Vegas that started in San Francisco, and he'd show up," said Leffew. "We remained friends and it was always good seeing him and hanging out and visiting, he was a good guy, just a good guy."

When he learned of Perry's passing Monday, he was on a ranch in Ferris, packing for an upcoming bull riding school he's teaching in Arizona.

"We all have a time to live and a time to die, he's just the last guy you'd think would have a stroke and die, but who knows what's in store for us," said Lefffew.

With Perry being the same age as one of his sons, he said the news hit home.

"Seems like you get more famous in your death than you do when you're alive sometimes, ya know, become more legendary," said Leffew. "What's that song? 'I want to live hard, live fast, die young and leave a beautiful memory,' that's kind of what he did."

The actor had a huge impact on the sport, Leffew says, more than he will ever have the chance to know, and he's proud to be part of Perry's legacy.

"People watching that movie and the way that he portrayed Lane Frost, it just impacted a lot of people's lives and, ya know, set goals to become bull riders," said Leffew. "Everyone that's been associated with rodeo for all these years has watched that movie over and over again, and he's impacted so many kids and inspired so many kids to be bull riders or to be good rodeo cowboys."

Besides Luke Perry, Leffew has also worked with singer Katy Perry and appeared in her music video for "Who You Love," he's also acted in 13 national commercials and worked with Johnny Knoxville on the "Jackass" movies, plus MTV shows and more.

"I've banged around Hollywood for a lot of years, had a lot of fun, but nothing beats a rodeo," said Leffew. "Rodeo is the funnest."

Truly a family affair, Leffew's daughter and both his sons are in the rodeo world - one of his sons was a stunt rider for "8 Seconds" and is seen riding as Perry on the movie's poster.

While he hasn't ridden professionally in years, Leffew says he did ride a bull in Wyoming last year.

"He wasn't a tough one," he laughed. "At 74, I'm not what I was at 24."

Although he's looking for a place outside of Dallas, right now he still lives on his ranch in the Central Coast of California and travels around the country sharing his craft at his bull riding schools, training riders from around the globe including ones in Central Texas like Sage Kimzy.

He has an upcoming bull riding camp in Belton May 16-19.