Pilot orders 23 pizzas for passengers stranded on snowy tarmac

(Gray News) - Never underestimate the power of pizza and a pilot who knows how to take care of his passengers.

An Air Canada flight to Halifax, Nova Scotia, was diverted when it was unable to land because of poor weather and then sat on the tarmac for hours. (Source: Pexels)

An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax, Nova Scotia, was diverted to Fredericton, New Brunswick, on Monday when it was unable to land because of poor weather, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

As the hours wore on, the pilot made a call to Minglers Restaurant and Pub and ordered 23 large cheese and pepperoni pizzas.

"We told him we could have them made in an hour or hour and a half," manager Jofee Lariv?e told CNN.

The pies were a welcome treat to the passengers on board Air Canada Flight 608.

Bill Karsten, a city councilor from Halifax, tweeted a picture of a flight attendant doling out the pizza.

The flight made to Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.

It just shows that there's more to being a successful pilot than takeoffs and landings.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.