Mississippi River mayors look for infrastructure help ahead of Spring flooding

Mayors from all along the Mississippi River are looking to Washington this week to help their communities before flood season. Mayors are meeting all week with leaders on Capitol Hill and in the White House.

Their main priority is the completion of local projects that could help mitigate flooding and address other issues along the river. The mayors are concerned about forecasts calling for a historically wet Spring. They say if some of these projects are not completed with the help of federal dollars, catastrophic flooding might occur.

