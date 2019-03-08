9/11 organization starts fundraiser to pay off fallen sheriff deputy's mortgage

A foundation started in honor of a fallen 9/11 firefighter announced a fundraising campaign to pay off Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner's house mortgage.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation said those who want to help the family of Keltner, his wife Becki and two young sons, can donate to the cause.

Keltner was on the force with the McHenry County Sheriff's Department for more than a decade.

Keltner, appointed to the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, was killed Thursday after attempting to serve a warrant at the Extended Stay Hotel in Rockford.

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller says the organization says it is vital to give reassurance to the surviving spouse and children that their home is secure.

A link to the fundraiser is in the "Related Links" section of this article.