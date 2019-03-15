Proposed bill would require MO residents to own an AR-15

A bill introduced to the Missouri House of Representatives would require every resident between 18 and 34 years old to own at least one AR-15.

Introduced by Bootheel Representative Andrew McDaniel, House Bill 1108 is called the "McDaniel Militia Act."

The bill defines an "AR-15" as "any semi-automatic rifle that is modeled on the AR-15 rifle design by AramLite, Inc." It defines a "resident" as "a resident of the state who is 18 years or older and under 35 years old, who is not prohibited by law or court order from possessing a firearm."

Under the bill, residents could be eligible for a tax credit equal to 75 percent of the cost of the AR-15 they bought.

It was first introduced to the House on February 27.

According to the Missouri House of Representatives website, a hearing on the bill has not been scheduled and it is not currently on a House calendar.

McDaniel was elected in 2014 and represents parts of Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. He also served as a deputy sheriff for Pemiscot County for three years.

Two days before introducing HB 1108, he introduced House Bill 1052, which creates the "McDaniel Second Amendment Act." This would require everyone 21 years old and older, who can legally own a handgun, to get one. It also offered a tax credit for buying a gun.

HB 1052 is also not currently on a House calendar and does not have any scheduled hearings.

