Walmart ending Savings Catcher price-matching program

Walmart will discontinue its Savings Catcher program this spring.

Savings Catcher, an app-based price-matching tool, helps customers compare the money they paid on a Walmart item and the price a competitor advertises for the same item.

If Savings Catcher finds a competitor is advertising a lower price for the item, customers are issued a Walmart gift card in the amount of the difference.

"Since the introduction of the program, we've worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher," Walmart announced.

"This tells us that the program's intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everyday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better."

The last day for customers to submit a Walmart Pay eReceipt to Savings Catcher for processing will be May 14.

However, the balance of Savings Catcher eGift Cards will remain on the cards until customers choose to spend the money.

"There is no time by which you need to spend your rewards," the company said.

The gift cards can be spent in stores or online.

